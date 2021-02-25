Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $48.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

