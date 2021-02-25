Gas (GAS) Trading 177.3% Higher This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Gas has traded 177.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $12.02 or 0.00025526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $121.75 million and $557.58 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.32 or 0.00491227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00065423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056965 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00073325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00458984 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.