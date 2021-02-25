GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells $44,446.50 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $44,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at $595,385.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 190,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $101.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on GATX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in GATX by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.