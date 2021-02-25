GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Necati Gokce Tezel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $249,025.00.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 21.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after purchasing an additional 401,795 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

