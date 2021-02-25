GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in GDS were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $106.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

