Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $918.30

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 918.30 ($12.00) and last traded at GBX 899 ($11.75), with a volume of 36257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 925 ($12.09).

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 917.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.85.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

