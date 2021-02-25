Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Issues Earnings Results

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.