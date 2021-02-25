GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.17 or 0.00706312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00036023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,499,770 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

