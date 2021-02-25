Geoff Bainbridge Acquires 200,000 Shares of Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) Stock

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) insider Geoff Bainbridge bought 200,000 shares of Lark Distilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$330,000.00 ($235,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98.

About Lark Distilling

Lark Distilling Co Ltd produces single malt whisky. The company operates through three segments: Whisky, Gin, and Other. It also offers spirits and liqueurs, and hand sanitizer gel. The company offers its products under the Nant, Lark, and Forty Spotted Gin brands. The company was formerly known as Australian Whisky Holdings Limited and changed its name to Lark Distilling Co Ltd in May 2020.

