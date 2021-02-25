Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 8,340,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,438,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

GGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

