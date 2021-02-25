Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%.

GTY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,634. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

