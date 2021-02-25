Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.47 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-$3.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $8.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,269. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.24.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

