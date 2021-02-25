Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.28. 441,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,994. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

