Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEI. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.43. 842,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.69. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

