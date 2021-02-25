Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.88.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.69. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$27.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.73.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

