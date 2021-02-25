Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.