Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.14

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 6123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 51,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

