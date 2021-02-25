Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.