Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. 302,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,753. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.