Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GBT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GBT opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 367,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,728,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.