Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.78

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.78 and traded as high as $28.76. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 1,080 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $412.45 million, a PE ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.