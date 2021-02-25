Global Water Resources (GWRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $387.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,718.72, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

