Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 16.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Globus Medical by 29.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.