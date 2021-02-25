GMS (GMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

