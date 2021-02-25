GMT Capital Corp Buys 42,800 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Athene accounts for approximately 3.0% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $42,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Athene by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 635,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 230,334 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 635,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 267,355 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

ATH stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,008. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

