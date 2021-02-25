GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

