GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Reaches $512,516.73

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 66.1% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $512,516.73 and $2,691.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,405,348 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

