Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 9,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.