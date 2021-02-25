Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Gap Up to $1,250.00

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.33), but opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.27), with a volume of 6,270 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.51 million and a P/E ratio of 84.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,139.74.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

