Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to $18.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 108.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Goodfood Market stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

