Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Eight Capital

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOOD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.04.

FOOD traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.57. 396,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,772. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.02 million and a P/E ratio of -406.54. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$1.49 and a one year high of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

