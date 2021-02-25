Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Position Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a P/E ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 0.85. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.