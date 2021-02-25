Graham (NYSE:GHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65, Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Shares of Graham stock traded down $30.15 on Thursday, hitting $589.50. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,491. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.10. Graham has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $634.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.53.

Get Graham alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,366,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,409 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.