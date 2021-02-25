GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.57. GrainCorp shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 8,023 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GrainCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

GrainCorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

