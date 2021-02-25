Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 7.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 25,237,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 38,550,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Several analysts have commented on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $326.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $856,137.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,169,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,764,394.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 427,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,157,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,765. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.