Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter worth $66,899,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $57,918,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 139.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 725,564 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter valued at $23,645,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,778,000 after buying an additional 595,598 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

