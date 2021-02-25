Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,069,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $456.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

