Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

COUP stock opened at $348.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.