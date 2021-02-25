Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 706,454 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

