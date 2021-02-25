Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTBIF shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $46.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

