Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 3,621 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

