Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 865 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI opened at $320.48 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $362.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.40.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

