Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 915 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.90.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $1,067,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,979.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,531 shares of company stock worth $80,464,272. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $286.36 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

