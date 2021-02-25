Greenleaf Trust Makes New $245,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $304.01 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.32.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

