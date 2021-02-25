Greenleaf Trust Purchases 143 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,611,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,281,000 after purchasing an additional 116,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average of $129.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

