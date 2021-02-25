Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

