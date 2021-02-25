GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.54. GTT Communications shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 75,638 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $132.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 558,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.