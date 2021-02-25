Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Down 27.8%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s stock price dropped 27.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 41,502,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 37,758,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 253,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

