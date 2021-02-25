Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.58

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 9814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley lifted their price target on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 46.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

