GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $36.17 million and $7.58 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,019,250 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

